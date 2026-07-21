Oil Prices Dip Amid US-Iran Tensions and Houthi Threats

On Tuesday, oil prices took a hit amid escalating tensions and diplomatic maneuvers involving the U.S. and Iran. Concurrently, Yemen’s Houthi rebels' threats against Saudi Arabia weighed heavily on the market. Brent crude futures decreased by 96 cents, reaching a price of $88.26 per barrel.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude saw a reduction of 73 cents, aligning the price at $82.50 per barrel. The potential diplomatic opening, illustrated by mediators proposing a 10-day ceasefire, aims to rejuvenate discussions and secure a lasting agreement to quell the ongoing conflict.

Market analysts remain cautious due to potential risks posed by further conflict and blockades that threaten global oil supply routes. As tension persists, strategic oil transit routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, are witnessing reduced activity, reflecting heightened territorial disputes and warfare concerns.