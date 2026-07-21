Tragedy in Gaza: Airstrike Leaves Family Devastated

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday tragically claimed the lives of a father, his wife, and their four children in Gaza City, according to health officials who reported their home was also set ablaze by the attack.

The Israeli military confirmed they had conducted the strike, which was aimed at a Hamas militant. Meanwhile, the toll has risen to over 1,150 Palestinians killed since an October ceasefire, predominantly civilians, as the conflict persists.

The truce has stalled major clashes but not halted frequent Israeli strikes. Israel reports targeting militants, while Gaza's densely populated area struggles under continuous conflict conditions.