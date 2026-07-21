Boosting Coastal Economy: Goyal Engages with Andhra's Aquaculture & Tobacco Industries

In a concerted effort to bolster India's coastal economy, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held in-depth discussions with key stakeholders from Andhra Pradesh's aquaculture and tobacco industries. The talks, attended by senior government officials, underscored the potential for enhancing sectoral growth and export capabilities.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Goyal stressed ensuring fair pricing and market access to improve farmer livelihoods and stimulate Andhra Pradesh's progress. His interaction involved Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and several state representatives, focusing on strategic sectoral advancements.

Separately, Goyal engaged with UAE's Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. The dialogue centered on expanding trade, investment, and tourism between the nations, signaling a mutual commitment to deepen economic collaboration.