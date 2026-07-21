Laugh Out Loud: Meet the Heart of 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'

Actor Raghav Juyal's forthcoming comedy, 'Bhai Tera Star Hai,' aims to provide audiences with a much-needed respite from daily stresses. Co-star Niharika NM shared that her seamless transition into Hindi cinema was greatly aided by extensive preparation and on-set improvisation. Speaking to ANI, Niharika revealed that the film's title was inspired by Juyal's character, Ajay Singh, who believes he is destined for stardom.

The film depicts Ajay Singh as someone brimming with confidence despite lacking talent, leading to humorous predicaments as he attempts to pay off a crime boss. Raghav Juyal candidly shared that the project holds special significance for him, particularly as it marks his debut as a leading man.

Niharika, previously active in Tamil and Telugu cinema, praised the collaborative efforts on set, noting the rehearsals and creative freedom afforded to the cast by director Vivek B Agrawal. Raghav also commended veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor and the ensemble cast for maintaining a relaxed and innovative environment during production.

The film, which Raghav describes as a comedic escape, is a tribute to the family comedies his parents enjoy. 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' promises to deliver laughter and entertainment, bringing audiences to theatres for a break from their worries. The film is set to release on July 30, 2026, and showcases a high-energy blend of comedy and drama, drawing on Ajay's unyielding ambition to become Bollywood's newest sensation.