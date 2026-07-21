Reliance's Tira Unveils K-Beauty Sensation Dr. Melaxin in India

Tira, the beauty platform by Reliance Retail, launches South Korean brand Dr. Melaxin in India, offering exclusive online and select store access. Known for its science-based skincare targeting aging and skin resilience, Dr. Melaxin aims to meet Indian consumer demands with its viral Peel Shot range and 8-FREE clean formulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:21 IST
Reliance's Tira Unveils K-Beauty Sensation Dr. Melaxin in India
Tira brings viral K-beauty brand Dr. Melaxin to India (Image source: TIRA). Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Retail's Tira, a prominent omnichannel beauty platform, has announced the exclusive introduction of South Korea's rising dermo-cosmetic star, Dr. Melaxin, in India. The brand, celebrated for its scientific approach to skincare, will be available online through Tira and at select offline locations.

Dr. Melaxin is on a mission to redefine the K-beauty landscape with a unique focus on 'slow aging,' leveraging principles akin to vaccine science for its formulations. Already a sensation in markets like the US and UK, where it has topped TikTok Shop rankings, Dr. Melaxin targets specific skin issues such as pigmentation, pore size, and under-eye concerns with clinically evaluated solutions.

Notably, Dr. Melaxin adheres to an 8-FREE product formulation, ensuring cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and sensitive skin-compatible products. Its flagship Peel Shot range uses rice-based AHA and BHA for gentle exfoliation and improved skin texture. As India’s beauty market booms, Dr. Melaxin's launch aligns with rising local demand for effective, science-backed skincare solutions.

The brand's offerings resonate with Indian consumers focused on pigmentation, texture, and skin resilience, making it a fitting addition to Tira's portfolio. By partnering with admired global brands like Dr. Melaxin, Tira reaffirms its dedication to bringing high-performance beauty products to India’s informed and discerning audience. According to Dr. Melaxin's CEO, Yu Kyoung Hwa, the collaboration with Tira is an exciting opportunity to offer Indian users innovative products that address their specific skincare concerns.

With Dr. Melaxin's arrival, Tira continues to expand its range of premium beauty brands, reinforcing its role as a leader in delivering the latest global beauty trends and innovations to India's growing beauty community.

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