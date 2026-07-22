Star-Studded Entertainment Headlines: A Glimpse into the World of Glitz and Mystery

In the realm of entertainment, superstars like Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira electrified audiences with a high-energy medley during the World Cup final halftime show at the New York New Jersey Stadium, echoing the grandeur of Super Bowl performances.

In corporate news, a federal judge mandated Paramount Skydance to halt its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until August 3, defending competition with support from states including New York and Colorado.

Meanwhile, indie pop artist D4vd, legally known as David Burke, appeared shackled in court for a hearing regarding his alleged involvement in his girlfriend's murder. The cinema sector saw AMC achieve unexpected profits due to successful summer releases, including Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' and Sony's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'