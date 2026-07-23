Drones Disrupt Oil Flow: The Black Sea Assault

Drones have attacked two oil tankers near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal, hindering Kazakhstan's oil exports. The terminal's previous closure had already slashed the country's production. HERA sustained damage and caught fire, while ALATAU altered its route. CPC has yet to comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:16 IST
Drones Disrupt Oil Flow: The Black Sea Assault
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  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Drones have once again targeted oil tankers en route to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal along the Black Sea, raising further concerns about Kazakhstan's oil export capabilities. This facility represents over 80% of the nation's oil transportation.

Earlier closures of the terminal due to safety issues forced Kazakhstan to reduce its oil production, a situation that authorities are keen to rectify. However, new attacks have compromised not only the HERA, which caught fire, but also prompted ALATAU to change course.

Despite attempts for clarification, CPC has not provided any statement, as satellite images showed no tankers present at their Novorossiysk terminal as of Thursday morning.

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