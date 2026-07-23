Zapatero’s Jewel Dilemma: Corruption Allegations Rock Spain
Spanish ex-Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero is embroiled in a corruption scandal involving €1.3 million worth of jewelry. He asserts the jewelry was a personal gift and denies any wrongdoing. The investigation adds to political pressure on current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez amid other corruption scandals afflicting the Socialist Party.
- Country:
- Spain
Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, facing allegations of influence-peddling, clarified the origins of €1.3 million worth of jewelry seized during a police investigation.
In an interview with TVE, Zapatero stated the items were personal gifts and not linked to any political activities.
The jewelry's undisclosed origins intensify scrutiny on Zapatero, adding pressure on the Socialist Party amid wider corruption probes.
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