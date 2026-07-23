India Faces Tension Over NEET-UG Protests: Calls for Dialogue Amidst Crackdown

On Thursday, Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed concern over the government's stern response to student protests concerning the NEET-UG paper leak, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Tewari highlighted the need for a dialogue-driven approach to resolve the issue, following police action during protesters' 'Chalo Sansad' March on July 20.

Reflecting on past student movements, Tewari urged the Centre to engage with protesters constructively, drawing parallels to the 1990 anti-Mandal protests. He suggested forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee to analyze the country's educational system challenges, viewing today's unrest as an indication of deeper societal issues like unemployment and inflation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reiterated the government's commitment to dialogue, stating multiple invitations had been extended to student leaders for discussions. Singh emphasized the importance of flexible negotiations and confirmed that fast-track courts would address paper leak scandals, as announced by Prime Minister Modi.