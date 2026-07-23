Apple TV Ventures into Love's Unknown with Esther Perel

Apple TV collaborates with renowned therapist Esther Perel for 'The Last Person on Earth,' a unique dating series exploring the dynamics of opposites in romantic settings. The show aims to challenge assumptions about compatibility amidst global polarization, featuring Perel's insights and expert matchmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:57 IST
Apple TV Ventures into Love's Unknown with Esther Perel
Esther Perel (Photo/Instagram@estherperelofficial). Image Credit: ANI

Apple TV is taking a bold step into the relationship genre with "The Last Person on Earth," a new dating series helmed by world-renowned couples therapist Esther Perel, as reported by Variety. The series represents Apple's first foray into this territory and promises a fresh perspective on modern romance.

The show, conceptualized as a social experiment, aims to explore the ever-relevant question of whether opposites truly attract. Over eight episodes, Perel joins forces with a team of matchmakers to bring together seemingly mismatched couples, whisking them away to some of the globe's most romantic and secluded locales.

Esther Perel, a prominent Belgian psychotherapist known for her best-selling books and the popular "Where Should We Begin?" podcast, emphasizes the transformative power of stepping beyond traditional relationship boundaries. "The Last Person on Earth" is produced by UK indie Boldprint Studios, backed by Fremantle, with Phil Harris, Dan Gray, Lou Hutchinson, and Josh Jacobs among the executive team.

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