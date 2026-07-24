Escalating Tensions: Strife in Gaza and West Bank

In a surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians in Gaza, while additional fatalities have been reported in the West Bank, where Israeli forces and settlers have clashed with local Palestinians during ongoing tensions.

The Israeli military reported the deaths following stabbing incidents in the West Bank, attributing the violence to self-defense actions by Israeli civilians and military personnel. Regular strikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas militants, have resumed despite a ceasefire brokered nine months ago.

Continued settlement expansions in the West Bank by Israel have exacerbated tensions, drawing international criticism and raising disputes over legalities. Approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers reside among 2.7 million Palestinians, complicating efforts toward peace and a two-state solution.