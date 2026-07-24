Chris Brown Pleads Guilty to Nightclub Affray Charge

Internationally acclaimed singer Chris Brown has admitted guilt to a charge of affray stemming from an incident three years ago in a London nightclub. The charge alleges Brown and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu engaged in behavior that instilled fear for personal safety in others.

Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe announced that higher charges, including attempts to inflict grievous bodily harm and a less severe assault charge, have been dismissed. Both charges were previously denied by the accused.

Brown, aged 37, alongside Akinlolu, aged 40, are scheduled to receive their sentences at Southwark Crown Court in October, concluding the legal proceedings relating to the case.