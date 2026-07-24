Chris Brown Pleads Guilty to Club Affray in London

U.S. singer Chris Brown pleaded guilty to affray charges in connection with an incident at a London club involving a music producer. Alongside co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, Brown admitted using or threatening unlawful violence, with more serious charges being dropped. Sentencing is set for October 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 17:23 IST
Chris Brown Pleads Guilty to Club Affray in London
Chris Brown
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to charges of affray regarding an incident that occurred in a London nightclub three years ago.

The plea occurred during a hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court, where Brown and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu admitted to using or threatening unlawful violence against music producer Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue more serious charges, including attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm. Sentencing for Brown and Akinlolu is scheduled for October 26.

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