Chris Brown Pleads Guilty to Club Affray in London

U.S. singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to charges of affray regarding an incident that occurred in a London nightclub three years ago.

The plea occurred during a hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court, where Brown and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu admitted to using or threatening unlawful violence against music producer Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue more serious charges, including attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm. Sentencing for Brown and Akinlolu is scheduled for October 26.