President Ramaphosa to Open New Pan-African Parliament Session

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday address the official opening of the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament at its headquarters in Midrand, Gauteng. The session will run from 27 to 31 July 2026 and brings together representatives from across the continent as the institution begins a new parliamentary term.

Proceedings will be guided by the African Union's 2026 theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063." The focus places water security and safe sanitation at the heart of Africa's development agenda. Reliable water systems are essential for public health, food production, economic activity and climate resilience, while sanitation access remains closely tied to dignity and disease prevention. The session is expected to provide a platform for parliamentarians to discuss how continental institutions and member states can strengthen action in these areas.

New bureau begins its term

The meeting follows the election of a new Pan-African Parliament Bureau on 30 April 2026. Its appointment marked the start of a new term for the continental legislative body. The PAP has a role in advancing democratic governance, encouraging African integration and supporting the implementation of Agenda 2063, the African Union's long-term blueprint for development and continental cooperation.

South Africa reaffirms host role

South Africa hosts the Pan-African Parliament and has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the institution and improving cooperation between African Union member states and continental bodies. The Presidency said stronger cooperation is important for advancing Africa's shared interests and turning continental commitments into practical progress for citizens.

Ramaphosa's address is expected to set the tone for the week's deliberations as delegates consider priorities linked to water, sanitation, governance and Africa's broader development goals.