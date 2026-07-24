Brazil Bans Foie Gras: A Fight for Animal Welfare
Brazil's President Lula da Silva has enacted a law banning foie gras, ending its sale and production in Brazil due to animal cruelty concerns. Despite French opposition and claims of cultural significance, Brazil's unanimous legislative support for the ban emphasizes a strong stance on animal rights.
- Country:
- Brazil
In a significant move for animal welfare, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed a new law that bans the production and sale of foie gras, a renowned French delicacy, within the country. This decision was made in response to growing animal cruelty concerns associated with its production.
While France considers foie gras an integral part of its culinary culture, involving force-feeding of ducks and geese, Brazilian animal rights activists have criticized these practices. Brazil already has minimal foie gras production, so the law will effectively halt imports, particularly from France.
The French diplomatic efforts to sway Brazil's decision were ineffective. Now, the ban is also seen as a challenge to recently improved trade agreements, with questions about compliance and animal welfare remaining at the fore of diplomatic relations.