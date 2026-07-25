Comic-Con 2023: Epic Stories and Industry Shifts

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 was buzzing with excitement as major industry figures and projects made their presence felt. Indian stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash drew attention by promoting the epic film 'Ramayana,' aiming to bring this classic story to a global audience. The appearance marks a significant effort to broaden the reach of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has been paused until August 17 by a federal judge, adding uncertainty to the deal. The postponement provides time to address legal challenges, which could potentially save the deal from collapsing.

In other news, Comcast's Peacock reported its first quarterly profit, thanks in part to the soccer World Cup and 'Love Island USA.' This marks a significant milestone for the streaming platform, highlighting its growing influence in a competitive market dominated by giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.