Global Stage for Indian Epic: 'Ramayana' Hits Comic-Con

'Ramayana,' a film adaptation of the Hindu epic, is making waves at San Diego Comic-Con. Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash attend to promote the two-part movie. Kapoor underscores the importance of introducing the ancient tale to a global audience, marking a pivotal moment in the film's international promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 10:29 IST
Global Stage for Indian Epic: 'Ramayana' Hits Comic-Con
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San Diego Comic-Con saw the arrival of Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash on Thursday, tasked with promoting 'Ramayana,' a cinematic rendition of Hinduism's revered story. Kapoor, portraying Prince Rama, emphasized the significance of the film's presence at the event as a means to reach an international audience.

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