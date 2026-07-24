Global Stage for Indian Epic: 'Ramayana' Hits Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con saw the arrival of Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash on Thursday, tasked with promoting 'Ramayana,' a cinematic rendition of Hinduism's revered story. Kapoor, portraying Prince Rama, emphasized the significance of the film's presence at the event as a means to reach an international audience.

Highlighting a legal standoff, a federal judge dictated that Paramount Skydance must delay its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until August 17. Against Paramount Skydance's warnings of potential financial losses amounting to billions, the ruling provides time to deliberate the transaction's permanence.

Meanwhile, as Hollywood retreats from Venice's traditional festival spotlight, the Italian city is pivoting toward auteur cinema. This year's festival presents a line-up encouraging independent filmmakers while maintaining its status as a leading celebrity hub, despite the absence of major U.S. production houses.