Entertainment Highlights: From Epic 'Ramayana' to Venice's Auteur Cinema Focus

Catch up on the latest entertainment news: Indian stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash promote 'Ramayana' at Comic-Con, Venice Film Festival emphasizes auteur cinema, Rome offers free cinema screenings as a summer refuge, and Paramount halts its deal with Warner Bros. Discover more insights from the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:27 IST
Entertainment Highlights: From Epic 'Ramayana' to Venice's Auteur Cinema Focus
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Indian luminaries Ranbir Kapoor and Yash highlighted their presence at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the eagerly anticipated adaptation 'Ramayana.' The two-part film seeks to present the ancient Hindu epic globally, with Kapoor taking on the role of Prince Rama.

The Venice Film Festival is shifting its sights to auteur cinema, moving away from Hollywood blockbusters. With a curated selection celebrating independent filmmakers, the festival remains committed to preserving its status as a premier venue for celebrity showcases.

In a novel effort, Rome is offering complimentary air-conditioned cinema screenings to provide citizens reprieve from the summer's heat. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand the city's network of climate shelters, offering residents solace during the scorching months.

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