Massive Merger on Hold: Paramount Skydance Awaiting Legal Resolution
Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has been paused. The decision comes amid legal challenges from several states. The process is postponed until either a court ruling is made or until June 1, 2027, as stated in recent court documents.
- Country:
- United States
Paramount Skydance has decided to pause its proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
This decision follows legal challenges posed by several states that are contesting the merger.
According to court papers filed recently, the acquisition is on hold until a ruling is made or until June 1, 2027.