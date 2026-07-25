Danielle Pinnock: Celebrating Legacy and Identity Through 'The Whoopi Monologues'

Danielle Pinnock has come full circle, starring in 'The Whoopi Monologues' at Lincoln Center, inspired by Whoopi Goldberg's original show. This production honors her Jamaican heritage and inspires audiences. Pinnock discusses her journey, cultural representation, and shaping her career through ambition and mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 15:30 IST
Danielle Pinnock: Celebrating Legacy and Identity Through 'The Whoopi Monologues'
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Long before her roles on CBS's 'Ghosts' and sharing the stage with Kerry Washington, Danielle Pinnock embarked on a transformative journey. As a teenager, Pinnock commuted from New Jersey to Manhattan, seeking artistic role models reflective of her ambitions. This path led her to the New York Public Library, where she discovered Whoopi Goldberg's 'Direct From Broadway,' which has now come full circle.

Returning to Lincoln Center, Pinnock stars in 'The Whoopi Monologues,' breathing new life into Goldberg's iconic show. She honors her Jamaican heritage and reflects on the responsibilities she holds while representing her roots. Pinnock's admiration for Goldberg is profound, seeing her as a 'north star' in an industry dominated by generational talents like Goldberg.

Pinnock's work is fueled by her desire to connect, inspire, and pave a legacy. Her past projects, such as 'Body/Courage,' delve into universal insecurities, emphasizing resilience. Her upcoming work focuses on grief and mental health, driven by personal loss. Pinnock hopes her audience leaves feeling nourished and inspired to create their own legacies.

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