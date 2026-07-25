India's NEET Scandal: A Crisis of Opportunity and Accountability

The recurring leaks of India's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) papers have led to intense protests, student suicides, and unprecedented political accountability demands. Amidst the chaos, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. As India's youth demand reforms, the governmental response to the crisis will test its resilience and commitment to change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 16:16 IST
India's NEET Scandal: A Crisis of Opportunity and Accountability
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A pervasive scandal surrounding India's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has not only shaken the nation's education system but also ignited widespread protests across the country. The leaks of NEET papers have been followed by tragic student suicides, including that of 19-year-old Sheikh Sana, whose immense pressure to retake the competitive exam erased her future prospects. These incidents have spurred protesters to demand accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Amid escalating public unrest and calls for responsibility, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, intensifying scrutiny of the nation's handling of the education system. With more than 2 million students affected by the scandal, the government launched an investigation, which led to arrests of several individuals involved in selling test content. Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern over the issue, promising strict measures to prevent future leaks and ensure justice.

This crisis has spotlighted not only the fierce competition inherent in India's educational journey but also the government's overarching challenges in addressing the needs of its vast youthful demographic. With demands for transparency and reform mounting, the outcome of these protests could significantly influence the future trajectory of India's education policy and its handling of systemic issues.

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