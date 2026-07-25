NATO Security Breach: Canadian Intern Arrested on Spying Charges

In a significant security incident, a Canadian woman of Chinese descent interning at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium has been arrested on allegations of espionage.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed she is suspected of spying for an unidentified third country and being linked to a criminal organization. The woman had been working at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons.

Following her arrest, officials searched her residence and workplace, ensuring safeguarding of NATO operations. SHAPE representatives stated that the incident has not impacted NATO's operational readiness. Investigations are ongoing, with no further details released by authorities.