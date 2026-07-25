Victory for 'Cockroach' Movement: A Dramatic Resignation in India

India's education minister resigned following youth-led protests over exam paper leaks, marking significant pressure against PM Narendra Modi. The 'cockroach' movement signals discontent in India, adding to historical protests against corruption, women safety, and controversial laws, highlighting ongoing governmental challenges amid societal demands for reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 16:33 IST
Victory for 'Cockroach' Movement: A Dramatic Resignation in India
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In a dramatic political turn, India's education minister resigned on Saturday, conceding to the tenacious youth-led 'cockroach' movement. This resignation follows weeks of protests against exam paper leaks, marking the most significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term.

The crux of the unrest stems from rampant allegations of corruption tied to these leaks. The incident has ignited massive rallies reminiscent of past movements, such as the 2011 Anna Hazare hunger strikes pushing for anti-graft law and the 2012 protests demanding justice and reforms following a brutal gang-rape in Delhi.

These protests have been among several key uprisings in India over the last decades, including those against controversial citizenship and agricultural policies. These movements highlight pervasive societal issues and widespread demands for governmental reform and accountability.

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