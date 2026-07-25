Controversy and Resignation: India's NEET Exam Crisis

India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following public uproar over exam paper leaks affecting 2 million students, leading to suicides and protests. The NEET, crucial for medical aspirants, was canceled, sparking nationwide demonstrations. The government vows reforms amid demands for further action and support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 16:39 IST
Controversy and Resignation: India's NEET Exam Crisis
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation on Saturday amidst escalating demonstrations demanding his exit due to examination paper leaks in May, affecting about 2 million students nationwide.

The protests were triggered by the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a key exam for undergraduate medical programs, after paper leaks were discovered, leading to severe consequences, including student suicides and immense public discontent.

The government promises exam reforms and stricter penalties for future violations, but protesters continue to demand justice and compensation for affected families, while also calling for accountability for law enforcement's crackdown on demonstrations.

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