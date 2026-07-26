Andrea Pirlo's bid to become the next head coach of the Italian national football team faces political headwinds over his ties with a Russian betting company, Fonbet. The World Cup winner is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Gennaro Gattuso, but concerns are mounting over his commercial links.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and parliamentary members are scrutinizing Pirlo's role as a global ambassador for Fonbet. Although the FIGC has not officially commented, sources indicate that Pirlo's Russian affiliations are being closely examined, with judgment yet to be made.

Pirlo, currently at the helm of United Arab Emirates Pro League side United FC, struck an ambassadorship deal with Fonbet in October, sparking controversy. His involvement with the Russian bookmaker coincides with criticism from figures like European Parliament VP Pina Picierno and Senate head Ignazio La Russa, suggesting the move contradicts Italian football's 'cultural revolution.'