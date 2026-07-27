Lost Words: The Rise and Fall of Global Languages

Researchers estimate that human history peaked with tens of thousands of languages spoken, but expansions and colonization led to declines. Insights from anthropology and linguistics highlight a 'golden age' in linguistic diversity now largely lost. However, many minority languages, threatened and endangered, still preserve historical and cultural knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:03 IST
Lost Words: The Rise and Fall of Global Languages
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Researchers estimate that at its peak, human civilization boasted tens of thousands of languages, with the number dwindling over time due to factors like empires and colonialism. Insights from linguistics and anthropology provide a glimpse into a past where linguistic diversity was richer and more vibrant.

The study, led by linguistics professor Claire Bowern, points out that while languages hold cultural and historical value, their numbers have diminished sharply. This decline mirrors shifts in human societies, such as the advent of agriculture and the consolidation of empires, which led to large-scale language replacement.

Despite this, the persistence of minority languages today continues to offer a cultural and historical window into humanity's past, although many remain endangered. The research underscores the precariousness of linguistic diversity in today's globalized world, where 90% of the world's population speaks just 10% of its languages.

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