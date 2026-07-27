Oil Prices Plummet Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq experienced drone attacks shortly after President Trump unexpectedly halted U.S. air strikes on Iran. This strategic shift prompted a severe drop in oil prices as markets reacted to the abrupt cessation of military actions.

Saudi Arabia intercepted drones allegedly launched by Iran-backed militias, targeting petroleum sites. Concurrently, Jordan and Iraq also reported drone activities, highlighting regional tensions amid the suspension of U.S. bombing campaigns.

Meanwhile, Tehran continues to enforce control over the Strait of Hormuz and refutes the need for resumed U.S. negotiations, insisting on its right to regulate transit routes. The situation underscores the complexities of U.S.-Iran relations with economic repercussions on global oil supplies.