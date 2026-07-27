Extinction Crisis: Languages on the Brink of Disappearance

A recent study reveals a drastic decline in the number of languages spoken globally. Using mathematical modeling, researchers estimate that tens of thousands of languages existed at the end of the last Ice Age. Today, only around 7,500 remain, highlighting an urgent need for preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:29 IST
Extinction Crisis: Languages on the Brink of Disappearance
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A recent groundbreaking study has uncovered a drastic decline in the number of languages spoken across the globe. In the modern world, approximately 7,500 languages are currently in use, with English, Mandarin Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Arabic, and French being the most widely spoken.

However, researchers stress that the present number is a mere fraction of historical figures. Using advanced mathematical modeling paired with insights from anthropology, linguistics, and demography, the study estimates that tens of thousands of languages were spoken globally around 12,000 years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age during the Holocene epoch.

Particularly, between the first millennium BC and the first millennium AD, humankind may have communicated in tens of thousands of dialects. This highlights an urgent need for the preservation of the world's linguistic heritage as modern languages face extinction.

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