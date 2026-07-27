Markets Watch Closely as U.S.-Iran Tensions Temporarily Ease

On Monday, stock markets gave a mixed performance, oil prices tumbled, and Treasury yields dropped as the U.S. and Iran halted strikes over the weekend. The development sparked hopes for diplomatic interventions to defuse the conflict, allowing the crucial Strait of Hormuz to remain a viable channel for shipping. Despite this, investors remained cautious amid persisting tensions in the Middle East.

Market analysts noted drone attacks reported by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq on Monday, with Iran seemingly testing U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent strategy adjustments. Central bank interest rate decisions, particularly from the Federal Reserve, are also in focus this week, adding to investor caution.

The oil market saw significant declines with U.S. crude dropping 6.35% to $83.66 a barrel, while Brent tumbled to $90.18 per barrel. The Dow Jones led U.S. stock indices, rising over 346 points, reflecting cautious optimism. Corporate earnings, especially from major tech companies, and economic data releases, are expected to influence market directions moving forward.