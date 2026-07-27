Trump Engages in High-Stakes Diplomacy with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington is engaged in very deep talks with Iran. He cautioned that he is prepared for strong military action if these diplomatic efforts fail, emphasizing the urgency by stating that there isn't much time to wait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 20:50 IST
Trump Engages in High-Stakes Diplomacy with Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Monday that Washington is involved in significant diplomatic discussions with Iran.

While speaking to Axios, Trump emphasized the critical nature of these engagements, expressing readiness for decisive military measures if diplomacy does not succeed.

He conveyed a sense of urgency, asserting that the timeframe for these talks is limited, stating, 'Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all.'

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