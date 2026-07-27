No Changes to Stamp Duty: PM Burnham's Stance

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed that there will be no changes to the stamp duty, a tax levied on home sales, in the upcoming budget. Addressing questions about the possibility of modifying or eliminating the tax, Burnham firmly stated that no such changes would occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 20:48 IST
No Changes to Stamp Duty: PM Burnham's Stance
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Monday that there will be no alterations to the stamp duty in the forthcoming budget. The stamp duty is a tax levied on home sales.

Burnham made it clear that any expectations regarding changes or the removal of this tax should be dismissed.

His definitive statement comes amidst speculation about potential adjustments to stamp duty, which some believed might be addressed in the next budget cycle.

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