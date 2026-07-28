Apple's Bold Move in Entertainment: A New Era Under John Ternus

Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, plans to expand the tech giant's success in the entertainment industry, leveraging previous wins like 'CODA' and 'F1.' The company is committed to producing top-tier content and fostering unique partnerships, such as those with Formula 1, underlining its strategy of quality over quantity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 09:08 IST
Apple's Bold Move in Entertainment: A New Era Under John Ternus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple is embarking on a new chapter in its entertainment venture under incoming CEO John Ternus, who aims to build upon the impressive achievements Apple TV has secured in recent years.

The tech giant's commitment to offering premier content led to successes like the Oscar-winning 'CODA' and the highly viewed 'F1.' With the service now known simply as Apple TV, John Ternus, slated to assume his role in September, emphasizes continuing this momentum.

Current CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company's strategy of excellence through unique innovations, as evidenced by their collaboration with Formula 1, offering exclusive content and innovative filming techniques. This approach reinforces Apple's dedication to outstanding entertainment experiences.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026