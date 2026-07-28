Typhoon Noul's Lasting Impact: A Nation Braced for Nature's Wrath

Typhoon Noul's remnants have moved further into China, raising concerns of severe flooding across southern and central provinces. The storm, which intensified rapidly, poses risks of floods and landslides. Authorities are taking precautionary measures, including infrastructure checks and rescue team deployment, as heavy rain continues to impact the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:19 IST
Typhoon Noul's Lasting Impact: A Nation Braced for Nature's Wrath
  • Country:
  • China

China braces for disastrous flooding as Typhoon Noul penetrates deeper into its southern and central provinces. Meteorological forecasts predict persistent heavy rain through Thursday, inciting fears of prolonged effects from the weakened storm.

State media highlights the typhoon's unprecedented strength this year, warning of potential floods and landslides across rugged terrains. Emergency measures have been set in motion, with a spotlight on reinforcing key infrastructures and pre-deploying rescue teams.

Elsewhere, such as Gansu, authorities have issued high alerts for landslides and mudslides as frequent rain continues to threaten safety. The collapsing mountainside in Chongqing adds urgency to ongoing rescue operations for missing individuals.

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