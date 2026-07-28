Super Micro AI Servers Probe: Another Suspect Detained

Taiwan prosecutors have detained a new suspect related to illegal exports of Super Micro AI servers to China. These servers contain Nvidia chips which are under U.S. export restrictions. This action marks the third round of searches in this ongoing investigation, with previous searches occurring in May and June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:06 IST
Super Micro AI Servers Probe: Another Suspect Detained
  • Country:
  • United States

Taiwan's legal authorities have intensified their investigation into the illegal exportation of Super Micro AI servers to China. A new suspect has been apprehended, according to the Keelung District Prosecutors Office.

The servers in question are equipped with Nvidia chips, components that fall under stringent U.S. export controls. Prosecutors confirmed this detail as part of their announcement on Tuesday.

This marks the third phase of the probe, following earlier search operations carried out in May and June, highlighting the seriousness and complexity of the case.

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