Zac Lomax's Determination: From Injury to International Aspirations

Zac Lomax, a rugby league convert, is battling a groin injury but remains steadfast in his aim to represent Australia in rugby union. Recently signed by the Papua New Guinea Chiefs, Lomax is focused on recovery and hopes to join the Wallabies in time for crucial international fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:17 IST
Zac Lomax's Determination: From Injury to International Aspirations
  • Country:
  • Australia

Zac Lomax, a promising talent in the rugby union world, is facing an uphill battle as he recovers from a persistent groin injury. Despite this setback, Lomax's determination to don the Australian gold jersey remains undeterred, even as he faces uncertainty about his return timeline.

Recently, Lomax has added another dimension to his rugby journey by signing with the Papua New Guinea Chiefs, an expanding team set to join the Australasian National Rugby League in 2028. He expressed excitement about securing his long-term future while staying focused on short-term fitness goals.

Desperate to participate in the upcoming World Cup hosted by Australia, Lomax is optimistic about recovering in time for the Northern Hemisphere tests. He remains committed to his fitness regimen with Rugby Australia, determined to overcome his osteitis pubis condition as he looks forward to future opportunities.

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