The Dollar's Hold: A Rate Hike Looms?

As the U.S. dollar reached a one-month high, market speculation centered on a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Despite falling oil prices easing inflation concerns, brokerages anticipate a rate increase amid rising oil prices and tensions in the Middle East. The Fed's impending decision is awaited keenly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:10 IST
The Dollar's Hold: A Rate Hike Looms?
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. dollar maintained a one-month peak on Tuesday, with traders speculating about a possible rate hike at the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting. Although declining oil prices have softened inflation worries, substantial expectation remains.

The dollar index saw a 0.07% drop to 101.45, even as the euro increased 0.09% to $1.1377. Against the yen, the dollar held firm at 163.73, while the British pound advanced by 0.09% to $1.3299.

Market analysts cite the lack of significant Treasury buying as a factor supporting the dollar. Focus now shifts to the Fed's policy meeting and economic data releases for further market direction.

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