The Dollar's Hold: A Rate Hike Looms?
As the U.S. dollar reached a one-month high, market speculation centered on a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Despite falling oil prices easing inflation concerns, brokerages anticipate a rate increase amid rising oil prices and tensions in the Middle East. The Fed's impending decision is awaited keenly.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. dollar maintained a one-month peak on Tuesday, with traders speculating about a possible rate hike at the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting. Although declining oil prices have softened inflation worries, substantial expectation remains.
The dollar index saw a 0.07% drop to 101.45, even as the euro increased 0.09% to $1.1377. Against the yen, the dollar held firm at 163.73, while the British pound advanced by 0.09% to $1.3299.
Market analysts cite the lack of significant Treasury buying as a factor supporting the dollar. Focus now shifts to the Fed's policy meeting and economic data releases for further market direction.