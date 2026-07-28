The Dollar's Hold: A Rate Hike Looms?

The U.S. dollar maintained a one-month peak on Tuesday, with traders speculating about a possible rate hike at the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting. Although declining oil prices have softened inflation worries, substantial expectation remains.

The dollar index saw a 0.07% drop to 101.45, even as the euro increased 0.09% to $1.1377. Against the yen, the dollar held firm at 163.73, while the British pound advanced by 0.09% to $1.3299.

Market analysts cite the lack of significant Treasury buying as a factor supporting the dollar. Focus now shifts to the Fed's policy meeting and economic data releases for further market direction.