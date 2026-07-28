Uganda Speaker Urges Public Accounts Committees to Put Citizens First

Uganda's Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Marksons Oboth, has called on Members of Parliament serving on Public Accounts Committees to carry out their oversight responsibilities with integrity, fairness and independence, reminding them that their primary responsibility is to protect the public's trust rather than pursue political battles.

Speaking at the closing of a two-day induction programme for members of the Public Accounts Committees in Entebbe, the Speaker said effective oversight should strengthen accountability and improve public services for Ugandans.

Oversight Must Build Public Confidence

Addressing committee members at the Imperial Golf View Hotel on 24 July 2026, Oboth stressed that Parliament's oversight role is not about targeting individuals or settling political differences.

He said MPs must ensure that government funds are used only for the purposes approved by Parliament, adding that every oversight exercise should help restore public confidence in the management of public resources.

According to the Speaker, citizens place their trust in Parliament to protect public funds, making accountability a responsibility that goes beyond politics.

Fairness and Evidence Should Guide Investigations

Oboth encouraged committee members to conduct their work with fairness, professionalism, independence and impartiality.

He warned that delayed accountability weakens Parliament's ability to oversee government spending effectively and urged MPs to complete their work on time. Findings, he said, should always be based on credible evidence and remain free from political influence.

The Speaker also noted that the true measure of the committees' performance should be seen in better public service delivery rather than the number of reports produced or officials questioned.

Parliament Must Lead by Example

The Speaker reminded legislators that Parliament must demonstrate the same level of accountability and ethical leadership that it expects from public institutions.

He said unresolved audit findings often reflect deeper problems that directly affect the quality of services delivered to citizens, making it essential for oversight committees to address issues promptly and thoroughly.

Oboth told members that when Ugandans elect Parliament to oversee public resources, they are placing their trust in elected leaders to protect those resources responsibly.

Strengthening Accountability

Public Accounts Committees play a central role in Uganda's parliamentary oversight system by examining government expenditure and reviewing audit reports to ensure that public money is spent for its intended purpose.

The induction programme was designed to equip committee members with the knowledge and principles needed to strengthen accountability, improve financial oversight and promote responsible governance across public institutions.