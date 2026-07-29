China Challenges U.S. Import Bans on Robotics

China has expressed firm opposition to recent U.S. measures imposing bans on imports of Chinese robots. The Chinese foreign ministry declared its intention to protect its companies' rights, asserting that such protectionist actions will negatively impact U.S. businesses and consumers.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, criticized the U.S. for overstretching its national security concerns to suppress Chinese enterprises. This stance was shared during a routine press briefing.

The U.S. Department of Commerce under the Trump administration unveiled these bans with the aim of securing the AI technology sector from potential national security risks and encouraging the return of critical industries to U.S. soil.