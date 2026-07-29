China Challenges U.S. Import Bans on Robotics

China is challenging new U.S. bans on the import of its robots, arguing they hurt American companies and consumers. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized its opposition to what it sees as overreaching U.S. national security measures. The bans were announced by the Trump administration, citing national security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 12:54 IST
China Challenges U.S. Import Bans on Robotics
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China has expressed firm opposition to recent U.S. measures imposing bans on imports of Chinese robots. The Chinese foreign ministry declared its intention to protect its companies' rights, asserting that such protectionist actions will negatively impact U.S. businesses and consumers.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, criticized the U.S. for overstretching its national security concerns to suppress Chinese enterprises. This stance was shared during a routine press briefing.

The U.S. Department of Commerce under the Trump administration unveiled these bans with the aim of securing the AI technology sector from potential national security risks and encouraging the return of critical industries to U.S. soil.

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