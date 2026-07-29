Devastation in Kumamoto: Japan Struggles after 7.1 Quake

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan, killing at least 13 people and causing widespread destruction. The quake, centered near Kumamoto, ruptured roads, trapped people in buildings, and left thousands without power. Rescue teams are racing against time to find survivors amid concerns of gas explosions and aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 13:21 IST
Devastation in Kumamoto: Japan Struggles after 7.1 Quake
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake devastated southern Japan on Tuesday, claiming at least 13 lives and leaving authorities scrambling to find survivors amid widespread destruction. The quake primarily affected the Kumamoto region, where countless buildings and infrastructures were severely damaged.

Rescue operations remain ongoing as teams attempt to reach those trapped in the aftermath. Eight individuals were pulled from the rubble of a shopping mall, though tragically, three did not survive. More than 4,500 soldiers have been deployed to aid recovery efforts.

The disaster comes as Japan remains vigilant against further quakes. The region continues to experience aftershocks, complicating rescue missions and adding to public safety concerns. Meanwhile, many residents remain without power, and some businesses have temporarily suspended operations.

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