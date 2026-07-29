Ukraine's Night Strike: Fire at Russia's Ryazan Refinery
Ukraine's military successfully struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery overnight, causing a fire, according to the General Staff's report on Wednesday via Telegram. The overnight operation targeted the refinery, leading to significant damage.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's military launched a successful operation against Russia's Ryazan oil refinery during the night, causing a fire at the facility.
The strike, confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday, led to notable damage to the refinery.
Authorities detailed the event on Telegram, marking a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.