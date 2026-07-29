Ukraine's Night Strike: Fire at Russia's Ryazan Refinery

Ukraine's military successfully struck Russia's Ryazan oil refinery overnight, causing a fire, according to the General Staff's report on Wednesday via Telegram. The overnight operation targeted the refinery, leading to significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 13:04 IST
Ukraine's Night Strike: Fire at Russia's Ryazan Refinery
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  • Russia

Ukraine's military launched a successful operation against Russia's Ryazan oil refinery during the night, causing a fire at the facility.

The strike, confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff on Wednesday, led to notable damage to the refinery.

Authorities detailed the event on Telegram, marking a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

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