European Markets: Energy and Miners Lead the Rally

European shares advanced on Wednesday, driven by gains in mining and energy, as investors monitored Middle Eastern unrest and U.S. tech earnings. The STOXX 600 index rose, with Glencore's copper production boost and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions affecting energy prices. Tech stocks dipped due to SK Hynix's underwhelming results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 12:47 IST
European Markets: Energy and Miners Lead the Rally
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European shares saw a slight increase on Wednesday, buoyed by mining and energy sectors, as investors paid close attention to the ongoing Middle East tensions and awaited earnings reports from major U.S. tech firms.

The STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.35% to reach 648.54 points early in the day. The biggest gainers were commodity-linked sectors, particularly miners, which rose by 1.5% with Glencore seeing a 4% rise following a notable surge in copper production.

Energy stocks increased by 1.6% as geopolitical tensions drove Brent crude futures up by 3%, crossing the $86 per barrel mark. Following joint strikes by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in Iraq, the market's focus was divided between assessing corporate earnings and interpreting macroeconomic signals.

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