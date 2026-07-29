Global Entertainment Industry Unveils Major Headlines

The entertainment industry has made significant announcements, including Marvel's new film releases and Apple CEO restructuring. Banijay's focus on debt reduction, Sarajevo Film Festival's honors, and the tragic death of Glen Hansard also featured. Additionally, streaming services like Peacock expand, and Netflix competes with the BBC in the UK market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:30 IST
Global Entertainment Industry Unveils Major Headlines
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Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with exciting announcements including projects like 'Ghost Rider' starring Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3', slated for a December 2028 release featuring David Jonsson as the new T'Challa.

Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, plans to continue enhancing the company's entertainment offerings, building momentum since Apple TV+ debuted with successful hits like the Oscar-winning 'CODA'.

French group Banijay has announced a shift in focus towards reducing its over 5 billion euro debt instead of pursuing a takeover of Lionsgate Studios, in light of recent acquisition integrations.

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