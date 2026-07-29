Global Entertainment Industry Unveils Major Headlines

Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with exciting announcements including projects like 'Ghost Rider' starring Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3', slated for a December 2028 release featuring David Jonsson as the new T'Challa.

Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, plans to continue enhancing the company's entertainment offerings, building momentum since Apple TV+ debuted with successful hits like the Oscar-winning 'CODA'.

French group Banijay has announced a shift in focus towards reducing its over 5 billion euro debt instead of pursuing a takeover of Lionsgate Studios, in light of recent acquisition integrations.