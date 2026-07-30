Jared Leto Speaks Out Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Actor Jared Leto has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made by four women. A BBC documentary details meetings between Leto and the women, claiming assaults occurred when they were teens. Leto firmly rejected the accusations, labelling them false. The star's storied career includes both acting and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 00:14 IST
Jared Leto Speaks Out Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Jared Leto
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning American actor Jared Leto has firmly denied allegations of sexual misconduct. Four women made claims to the BBC that Leto, 54, assaulted them during their teenage years.

A BBC documentary titled 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret' delves into accusations dating from 2002 to 2016, alleging inappropriate encounters with the actor.

Leto, best known for roles in 'Dallas Buyers Club' and as the lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars, has rejected the accusations as 'false', questioning their credibility.

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