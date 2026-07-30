Cricket's Controversial Catch: 'Clicky Ponting' Rocked by Allegations

An English amateur cricketer, nicknamed 'Clicky Ponting', faces suspension after allegations of finger-clicking trickery during games surfaced. Saltburn Cricket Club announced on Wednesday that he will not play 'for the foreseeable future' amid a probe into his actions.

Dubbed 'Clicky Ponting' on social media as a pun referring to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, the player allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to mimic the sound of a ball nicking the bat on missed deliveries. This maneuver supposedly misled umpires when the ball was caught by the keeper.

As video footage of the incidents went viral, the North Yorkshire and South Durham league confirmed receiving a formal complaint regarding a Division Two game on July 25, 2026. Saltburn Cricket Club, currently leading Division Two, is treating the matter with 'the utmost seriousness' and has asked for privacy in this distressing time.