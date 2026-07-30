Cricket's Controversial Catch: 'Clicky Ponting' Rocked by Allegations

An English amateur cricketer, known as 'Clicky Ponting', is under investigation for alleged finger-clicking trickery mimicking ball nicks. The player has been suspended by Saltburn Cricket Club, awaiting the outcome of an inquiry. The club has requested privacy amidst a challenging situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 02:33 IST
Cricket's Controversial Catch: 'Clicky Ponting' Rocked by Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An English amateur cricketer, nicknamed 'Clicky Ponting', faces suspension after allegations of finger-clicking trickery during games surfaced. Saltburn Cricket Club announced on Wednesday that he will not play 'for the foreseeable future' amid a probe into his actions.

Dubbed 'Clicky Ponting' on social media as a pun referring to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, the player allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to mimic the sound of a ball nicking the bat on missed deliveries. This maneuver supposedly misled umpires when the ball was caught by the keeper.

As video footage of the incidents went viral, the North Yorkshire and South Durham league confirmed receiving a formal complaint regarding a Division Two game on July 25, 2026. Saltburn Cricket Club, currently leading Division Two, is treating the matter with 'the utmost seriousness' and has asked for privacy in this distressing time.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026