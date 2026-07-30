Chinese Car Brands Accelerate Their Hold on UK Market

The entry of Chinese car brands into the UK market is significantly ramping up pressure on legacy car manufacturers, compelling them to offer larger discounts to stay competitive, as revealed by the head of the country's top automotive body on Thursday.

Chinese brands have rapidly carved out a space in the UK car market, cornering market share with aggressively priced electric and hybrid models, thus intensifying competition for established automakers. Mike Hawes, the CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, emphasized the mounting pressure faced by traditional producers due to China's ability to produce quality vehicles at lower costs.

Hawes highlighted how this burgeoning competition is a contributing factor to the 7.5% contraction in British vehicle production in early 2026, alongside trade uncertainties and dwindling investments. Across Europe, carmakers are grappling with this competitive landscape, led by Chinese rivals, despite the EU's imposition of tariffs on subsidized Chinese electric vehicles.