Noma's Next Chapter: Culinary Innovation with a Seasonal Twist

Copenhagen's Noma is set to reopen with a dynamic seasonal menu. Without co-founder Rene Redzepi in daily operations, Noma will operate under new leadership focussing on staff well-being and culinary innovation. The restaurant aims to redefine dining experiences through a 12 micro-season menu that focuses on seasonal ingredients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 14:21 IST
Noma's Next Chapter: Culinary Innovation with a Seasonal Twist
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  • Denmark

Copenhagen's acclaimed Noma restaurant is poised for a new era, unveiling a dynamic seasonal menu as it reopens under fresh leadership next week. The departure of co-founder and longstanding executive chef Rene Redzepi marks a new chapter. Redzepi, who once led Noma to multiple accolades including the world's best restaurant title five times and a trio of Michelin stars, will step back after acknowledging past staff mistreatment.

The New York Times reported allegations from former employees accusing Redzepi of inflicting both physical and psychological harm between 2009 and 2017. Redzepi, while not fully recognizing all details, admitted his conduct harmed employees, issuing a formal apology. As he pursues creative ventures that blend insects, fungi, and technology, new executive head chef Pablo Soto, alongside CEO Annika de Las Heras and head of research Mette Brink Soberg, will guide Noma's future.

The revamped Noma aims to prioritize employee treatment, an area Soberg acknowledges the restaurant industry often overlooks. The newly devised menu, inspired by 12 micro seasons, promises continuous change, showcasing dishes like garden-flower gazpacho and zucchini stems with horseradish and gooseberry paste. Dining at Noma is reimagined as a high-caliber experience, akin to attending a live concert or sporting event.

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