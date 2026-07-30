Magnum Ice Cream Defies Expectations with Strong Earnings Boost

Magnum Ice Cream reported strong half-year earnings, exceeding market expectations due to cost cuts following its spin-off from Unilever. The company saw significant growth in sales, especially for Ben & Jerry's, across all regions. Despite impressive gains, analysts question future guidance amid changing consumer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:15 IST
Magnum Ice Cream Defies Expectations with Strong Earnings Boost
  • Country:
  • United States

Magnum Ice Cream has reported half-year earnings that surpassed market predictions, primarily driven by strategic cost reductions post its separation from Unilever. The company's performance remains strong ahead of summer's peak selling season.

In a second-quarter report, Magnum highlighted a 9.2% growth in Ben & Jerry's sales, outpacing the North American market and increasing its market share. CEO Peter ter Kulve announced that they experienced growth in all regions, with the U.S. being the most lucrative market.

Despite defying expectations, analysts expressed skepticism over Magnum's sustained growth guidance in light of evolving consumer habits influenced by diet trends and health campaigns. Still, with €880 million in half-year earnings, the company achieved significant savings and organic growth.

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