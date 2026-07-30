Macron Condemns Russia's Latest Aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned recent Russian attacks on Ukraine and the breach of Polish airspace. Emphasizing unwavering support, he reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine and allied countries. His statements, shared on social media, were directly addressed to key leaders including Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Poland's Tusk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:19 IST
Macron Condemns Russia's Latest Aggression
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a strong condemnation of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, as well as the infringement of Polish airspace.

Macron emphasized that France's support for Ukraine and its allies remains steadfast.

The statement was shared on social media, directly addressing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

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