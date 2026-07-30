Macron Condemns Russia's Latest Aggression
French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned recent Russian attacks on Ukraine and the breach of Polish airspace. Emphasizing unwavering support, he reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine and allied countries. His statements, shared on social media, were directly addressed to key leaders including Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Poland's Tusk.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron issued a strong condemnation of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, as well as the infringement of Polish airspace.
Macron emphasized that France's support for Ukraine and its allies remains steadfast.
The statement was shared on social media, directly addressing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.