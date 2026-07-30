Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Grain Export Hub

Ukrainian drones have attacked a major grain export terminal at Russia's Taman port on the Kerch Strait, causing significant damage. The terminal, controlled by Russia's agricultural giant Demetra, sees halted shipping activity in the area, impacting up to a quarter of Russian grain exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:17 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Grain Export Hub
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukrainian drones have launched an attack on a significant grain export terminal located at Russia's Taman port on the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. This strike has inflicted considerable damage, according to a source from the agricultural market.

The terminal, under the control of one of Russia's largest agricultural companies, Demetra, boasts a capacity of 5 million metric tons. Demetra has chosen not to comment on the situation. The recent drone attacks have disrupted shipping activity in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, areas that previously managed up to one-quarter of Russia's grain exports.

Since July 10, maritime operations have been halted, further impacting the region's grain export capabilities.

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