Venice Film Festival Faces Hollywood Exodus and Gender Gap Challenges

Alberto Barbera, Venice Film Festival director, defends this year's lineup, attributing the scarcity of Hollywood films and female directors to industry problems. He cites rising costs, streaming competition, and existing barriers for women in filmmaking, calling for a deeper examination of the issues beyond just festival programming choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:28 IST
Venice Film Festival Faces Hollywood Exodus and Gender Gap Challenges
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Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice Film Festival, has defended the notable absences in this year's lineup, attributing them to broader industry issues rather than decisions made by the festival. The lack of major Hollywood studio films and female directors has sparked widespread concern among industry observers and critics.

The current lineup featured only one female director among the 20 films vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award, and virtually no U.S. studio-backed films. Barbera explained that the ongoing upheaval in Hollywood, with escalating production costs and the rise of streaming services, has led to these omissions, not the festival's selection process.

Barbera also addressed the gender disparity in film direction, pointing out systemic barriers to women's participation in the industry, such as limited funding and unequal access to resources. Despite this, the festival still features a diverse array of films, including works by directors Martin McDonagh, Danny Boyle, and Lee Chang-dong, which promise to captivate audiences when the event runs in early September.

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